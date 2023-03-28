Stephen Amell hints at epic return as Green Arrow in The Flash season 9

Green Arrow actor Stephen Amell has hinted at Oliver Queen’s final appearance in the Arrowverse, teasing his appearance in season 9 of The Flash TV series as one that will tug on the heartstrings of fans and viewers.

Back in January 2023, Dexerto reported that Stephen Amell would be returning to reprise is role as Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow, in the ninth and final season of The Flash CW series.

In a brand new tweet, Amell hinted at his looming return to the franchise, simply posting, “Ok… Ok… Ok Barry… Barry let go… BARRY LET GO!!!” At the end of the tweet, Amell adds in, ​​”Oliver Queen, Flash 9×09.”

Throughout the years, the relationship between Oliver and Barry has been pivotal to the greater Arrowverse franchise. When the news was confirmed, Amell tweeted out about the announcement, simply captioning his post “of course I’m coming back” and including a GIF of Oliver and Barry hugging.

Stephen Amell will be back as The Green Arrow in episode 9 of The Flash

One thing we know is that the reunion between Oliver and Barry is going to be an emotional rollercoaster.

The CW’s first DC hit was Arrow. Amell’s take on the Green archer becoming a surprise hit with audiences and DC fans.

Sadly, many of the other CW shows were canceled, leaving The Flash as the sole DC comics show still on the network. The show, which aired its first episode in 2014, has amassed a legion of fans during its almost decade-long run. With the end approaching, the Arrowverse fanbase is eager to see how The Scarlet Speedster ends his journey.

Season 9 of The Flash is currently airing weekly on The CW. For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.