CW series Superman & Lois to end after shortened season 4

The CW has confirmed that one of its last remaining DC shows, Superman & Lois, will end after one more season, with season 4 of the show also being shortened to just 10 episodes.

While the DC universe has many big films under its belt, television network The CW has built its own expanded universe over recent years. First, Stephen Amell took on the role of the Green Arrow in a series that kickstarted many other DC shows.

The likes of The Flash, Batgirl, Supergirl, and more all developed through the network.

Superman and Lois features Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the two titular characters, telling the story of one of DC’s most iconic couples from the comics.

The CW Superman & Lois is a TV adaptation of The Man of Steel

However, many of these shows were sadly canceled or cut short during their run. The newest show to be canceled, and one of the last to survive, is Superman & Lois.

Showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher announced the news of the show’s conclusion. In a joint statement, they revealed that the show will end with season 4 and that it will only be 10 episodes.

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of season 4, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers,” showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher said in a statement. “Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created — on and off screen.

We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB, and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey … and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in.”

However, the showrunners did explain that they are excited for fans to see what they have in store for the final season. Stating that they are “thrilled” for what is planned for the final outing “and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois, and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history — Lex Luthor.”

While an exact release date for season 4 is yet to be confirmed, it is likely to drop in the middle of 2024.

