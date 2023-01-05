Stephen Amell will return as Green Arrow for final season of The Flash

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Stephen Amell has been confirmed to be coming back as The Green Arrow for one final outing, with the actor revealing that he will be appearing in the final season of The Flash.

The final season of The Flash is shaping up to be a star-studded lineup, one that is bringing back the founding father of the CW superhero universe for one last outing. Stephen Amell, best known for his role as Oliver Queen (The Green Arrow) in the Arrow series, will be returning to the character and is set to feature in the final season of the flash.

Bringing back Amell is a massive win for the ninth season. After all, it was The Arrow that first introduced actor Grant Gustin as Barry Allen before the character was then given his own long-running series.

Throughout the years, the relationship between Oliver and Barry has been pivotal to the greater Arrowverse franchise. When the news was confirmed, Amell tweeted out about the announcement, simply captioning his post “of course I’m coming back” and including a GIF of Oliver and Barry hugging.

When speaking about the last season of The Flash series, executive producer Eric Wallace knew from the beginning that they wanted to bring back Amell for the final season.

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” began executive producer Eric Wallace. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash.”

Wallace then goes on to tease what fans can expect from the final outing of The Flash on The CW.

“The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It’s all to say “thank you” to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills, and tears.”

The ninth and final season of The Flash is set to premiere on February 8, 2023.

