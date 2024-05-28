The Boys fans want to see missing superhero team in Season 4

With The Boys introducing new supes with ties to the teen superteam Teenage Kix, fans are calling for the show to finally introduce the team.

The call to action comes in a post on The Boys’ subreddit by l3viathin67, who asks fans if it’s time to finally introduce the team in The Boys Season 4.

“I think it would be cool, like maybe in the first episode we open up to The Boys facing off against the Teenage Kix on the streets or in their hideout,” l3viathin67 says. “We also had a lot of references especially with Popclaw who used to be apart of it.”

Fans on Reddit mostly agree, with many echoing that it’s long past time for the team to appear.

One user said, “If anything, I could see them showing up in season 5, and maybe we’ll get Teenage Kix in Gen V season 2.”

“t would be nice to see Vought reboot the team or a cameo from them in the biopic of A-train Ashley mentions in season 3.” another added.

Prior to Season 4, Teenage Kix has been mentioned several times throughout The Boys.

It’s a team of young superheroes that almost functions as a feeder into Vought’s big leagues. Teenage Kix is where A-Train got his start before joining The Seven.

However, there’s potential for the team to be more prominent than ever in Season 4. The newest member of The Seven, Sister Sage, is a former member, though exactly how much that backstory will inform her character is currently unknown.

In the comics, Teenage Kix is a parody of DC Comics’ Teen Titans. They’re the first superhero team the reunited Boys face, spying on them to find information on The Seven.

The full team has not shown up to date but was heavily alluded to with characters like Big Game and Mesmer.

The team is most heavily referenced in Season 1 of The Boys through A-Train’s relationship with former Teenage Kix teammate Popclaw, whom he killed to hide his addiction to Temp-V.

Season 3 also featured Jamie the Hamster in the episode where The Boys rescued Soldier Boy. In the comics, Jamie was the pet hamster of Blarney Cock, a Teenage Kix member (and Queen Maeve‘s son) who kept Jamie in his pants as part of a fetish. He was later adopted by Hughie after he kills Blarney Cock.

You’ll finally learn if Teenage Kix will appear in The Boys when Season 4 premieres on June 13. Until then, you can check out our rankings of every season of The Boys. You can also learn about new TV shows streaming this year, like The Penguin TV show, or look ahead to Invincible Season 3.