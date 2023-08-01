The Flash star doesn’t support “reductive” actors’ strike

Stephen Amell, star of Arrow and The Flash, has spoken out against the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, calling it a “reductive negotiating tactic.”

Hollywood is currently locked in the vice of two strikes: WGA members took to the picket line on May 2, campaigning for fairer pay in the streaming era; and actors began their strike just over two months later, fighting for equitable compensation and stronger AI regulation.

A-listers have spoken in favor of the strike and appeared at the picket line, including Bryan Cranston, George Clooney, Jessica Chastain, and Brendan Fraser, while Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made a “historic” seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA foundation.

While the studios may be considering reopening the negotiations, one actor has criticized striking and opened himself up to immediate backlash: Stephen Amell.

Stephen Amell slammed for criticizing actors’ strike

Amell, best known for playing Green Arrow as well as appearing in Heels, recently appeared at Galaxycon in North Carolina. During a Q&A, the star addressed the strike, saying: “I support my union, I do. And I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic.

“I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think the thinking as it pertains to shows – like the show that I’m on that premiered last night – I think it’s myopic.”

In another clip, Amell can be seen onstage at an event shortly after the strike began. “We can’t talk about Arrow,” he says, prompting shocked reactions from the crowd – until he says: “You know what? F*ck this,” before taking questions.

His comments have become the subject of controversy, with one user writing: “Stephen Amell, you have failed this union.”

“Stephen Amell was already a mediocre Green Arrow, but to be anti-strike for unions fighting to be paid fairly is the most anti-Oliver Queen thing,” another wrote. “F*ck Stephen Amell. Leave the union and stop using the hard fought for benefits of our reductive negotiating tactics,” a third tweeted.

Other Arrowverse stars have also criticized him, including Reverse-Flash star Matt Letscher. “Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now. Thank god for superheroes! Any second now,” he wrote.

Kirk Acevedo, who played Ricardo Diaz in Arrow, tweeted: “This f*cking guy.”

Another user compared Amell’s comments to Grant Gustin on the picket line. “Virgin Stephen Amell not supporting the strike vs Chad Grant Gustin attending the strike with his fellow writers and actors,” they wrote.

You can find out more about why actors and writers are striking here.