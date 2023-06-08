Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse LEGO sequence was created by a 14-year-old

The new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie includes some out-of-the-box LEGO animation, with a young 14-year-old animator having been revealed as the creative mind behind the moment.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the biggest movie at the moment. The newest Marvel and Sony project boasts fantastic visuals, a great ensemble of voice actors, and a killer soundtrack.

One aspect of the new movie that fans were eagerly anticipating was seeing how the movie would expand on the cross-dimensional traversal and narrative. In one particular part of the movie, a LEGO sequence featuring LEGO Spider-Man takes over.

While this scene has already been hailed as a stand-out for many, this moment has been elevated even more now that it has been revealed that it was designed by a 14-year-old child.

As reported by the New York Times, 14-year-old Preston Mutanga, was given the chance to put his skills to the test and create a small LEGO sequel in Across the Spider-Verse. How did this come about you ask?

LEGO Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sequence created by 14-year-old

Back when the trailer for Across the Spider-Verse dropped, Mutanga posted a video online of how he had completed and re-created the whole trailer in LEGO.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the directors of “The Lego Movie” and two of the writer-producers of Spider-Verse, liked the concept and decided to put it in their film. Christina Steinberg, another of the film’s producers, then reached out to Mutanga to ask him if he wanted to animate it himself.

“I also used to make comics when I was younger,” Mutanga said during a recent video interview. “Looking back at them now, they’re not the greatest, I’m not going to lie, but it was good practice for telling stories.”

While this may seem small, the fact that such a massive movie such as Across the Spider-Verse was worked on by such a young fan and talented star really captures the beauty of animation and the heart of what Spider-Man is all about.

Want more news and updates on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.