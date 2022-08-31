Sigourney Weaver calls new role in Avatar: The Way of Water “goofy”

Sigourney Weaver is returning in the Avatar sequel in a completely new – and odd – role.

In the original Avatar, Sigourney Weaver played Dr. Grace Augustine, a researcher on the fictional planet of Pandora who was sent to lead the “Avatar” program that linked the minds of humans with a Na’vi-human hybrid.

Although Augustine was eventually killed in the first movie, Weaver and director James Cameron have both confirmed that she would return in the sequel, though it was unclear in what capacity.

The pair has since clarified that Weaver’s character will not be a reincarnated version of Dr. Augustine, but will, in fact, be a brand new character. In a recent interview, Weaver called this new character her “biggest stretch” as an actor.

Sigourney Weaver describes “goofy” new Avatar character

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16.

In Avatar: The Way of Water, Weaver will portray Kiri, described as the adopted daughter of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), the leads of the first movie.

Weaver sat down with Elizabeth Banks in Interview magazine, describing how her character differs from Dr. Augustine and the challenges this character presented to her.

“I would say that it’s the biggest stretch I get to play in every possible way. I think if Jim Cameron didn’t know me really well, he wouldn’t have cast me as something as goofy as this.”

Weaver, of course, worked with Cameron back on several movies, including Aliens. Since reuniting on the original Avatar back in 2009, it seems the director is making Weaver flex not just her acting chops, but her muscles.

In addition to the difficulty of playing an adolescent, Weaver also had to undergo free diving training – along with the rest of the main cast – for the various underwater sequences.

Along with the spectacle and fantasy of returning to Pandora, fans will be able to get a look at Sigourney Weaver’s turn as a goofy, teenage Na’vi when Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16, 2022.