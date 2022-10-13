The problem with Marvel movies, according to She-Hulk

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

She-Hulk has spent its first season breaking all the MCU rules, but saved the best for last, with Jennifer Walters delivering a hilarious speech about everything that’s wrong with Marvel movies in the finale.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law spent nine episodes having fun with the form of television, the title character frequently breaking the fourth wall to address the audience directly, and comment on events.

And those comments could be stinging, mocking characters and storylines on which the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been built.

Jennifer Walters went hard in the final show, absolutely battering Marvel movies, but to discuss that we’re going into SPOILERS, so you have been warned…

What did She-Hulk say about the problem with the MCU?

At the end of the episode, She-Hulk discovers that Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige isn’t a man, but rather an AI called K.E.V.I.N., who possesses “the most advanced entertainment algorithm in the world.” She takes the opportunity to tell K.E.V. that she isn’t happy with what’s happening in her story, and to give the machine a piece of her mind concerning the MCU.

“The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its big spectacles and high-stakes plot-lines” Jen tells K.E.V.I.N.. “But it’s often said that Marvel movies all end the same way. Perhaps this is the result of following some unwritten rule that you have to throw a bunch of plot and flash and a whole blood thing that seems super suspiciously close to super-soldier serum, at the audience in the climax.

“I propose we don’t have to do that. It distracts from the story, which is that my life fell apart when I was learning to be both Jen and She-Hulk. Those are my stakes, K.E.V.I.N..”

Jen’s proposes her own happy ending

As K.E.V.I.N. processes this new data, the AI asks about the ending she proposes…

“Can we not do Todd gets Hulk powers?” comes Jen’s response. “The powers aren’t the villain, he is. And Bruce swooping down from literal outer space to save the day in my story? Uh-uh.”

As for Abomination, Walters states: “After all that, I just want him to hold himself accountable. And enough with this angsty night-time – let’s do this climax in day-time.” Which duly happens.

Daddy issues in the MCU

Jen also asks to see Daredevil again, and claims she has some ideas about the direction of Season 2, at which point K.E.V.I.N. shuts her down, but not before she asks a couple of questions that MCU fans have been asking for years…

“What’s with all the Daddy issues? We’ve got Tony Stark, Daddy issues. Thor, Daddy issues. Loki, same Daddy, same issues. Star-Lord – two Daddies, two issues. And when are we getting the X-Men?”

Unfortunately, the K.E.V.I.N. answers neither query, so we’ll just have to keep waiting for news of that X-movie.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 is currently available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.