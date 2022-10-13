She-Hulk fans compare “genius” Kevin Feige cameo to Portal

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

She-Hulk Episode 9 features an unexpected cameo from Kevin Feige – well, sort of – that’s been compared to Portal by fans.

Whether you like or loathe the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige is a figure to be commended. He’s the mastermind behind the biggest franchise on the planet, with barely a single miss to his name.

Sure, there are duds in the MCU (Thor: The Dark World and Black Widow, for example), but it’s a machine that’s working long past the point it could ever be stopped – if you don’t think Feige already has plans for Phase Seven, Eight, and beyond, you’ve not been paying attention.

He’s never stepped in front of the camera, but the She-Hulk finale changes that – you’ll be GLaD to see him, put it that way.

She-Hulk Episode 9 introduces K.E.V.I.N.

She-Hulk Episode 9 seems poised to be the exact kind of superhero finale you’re expecting. Jen walks into an Intelligencia conference at Emil Blonksy’s retreat, Todd Phelps injects her blood and transforms into a Hulk, and Bruce arrives to fight the Abomination.

“This is a mess. None of these storylines make any sense. Is this working for you?” Jen asks, before shattering the fourth wall. She breaks through the Disney+ screen, swings through the Assembled panel, and marches into Marvel Studios to see Kevin Feige.

Except, it’s not really him – it’s an A.I. robot named K.E.V.I.N., which stands for Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus. He makes all the decisions at Marvel, apparently, and heralds his ability to make near-perfect products.

She-Hulk fans compare K.E.V.I.N. to Portal

There’s an obvious inspiration for K.E.V.I.N: GLaDOS, the artificial intelligence system at the center of the Portal video game series.

Much like K.E.V.I.N., GLaDOS also hangs from the ceiling, is designed similarly, and pulls the strings of her respective company, Aperture Science.

If you’ve played the game, the reference is clear as day. “What in the GLaDOS is going on?” one viewer tweeted. “Kevin Feige as K.E.V.I.N. is giving GLaDOS,” another wrote.

“Kevin Feige actually uploaded his consciousness to a computer GLaDOS style so he can run Marvel Studios forever and the versions of him we see in interviews and premieres are actually life model Decoys,” a third joked.

“I thought #SheHulk was a fun but very uneven show, but I gotta say those last two episodes were absolutely perfect. And I’m not just saying this because GLaDOS is apparently in charge of the MCU and I’m scared,” a fourth tweeted.

“Amazing ending to #SheHulk the way they have addressed the discontent that has been bubbling away amongst Marvel fans was very much welcomed. And the nod to K.E.V.I.N… genius!” a fifth wrote.

She-Hulk is available to stream in its entirety now.