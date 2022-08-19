She-Hulk head writer would be ‘shocked’ if Jen isn’t in future Avengers movie

Jessica Gao, head writer for She-Hulk, expects to see Jennifer Walters join the Avengers eventually.

She-Hulk has already wowed audiences after just one episode, and the show has already teased several big characters that will cameo.

From Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, to Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, the show will introduce the character She-Hulk to the wider MCU.

Given her relationship with the Hulk and how the MCU seems to setting up a new team with characters like Kate Bishop, Yelena Belova, Ironheart, and Sam Wilson stepping into the place of the original Avengers, questions have already begun as to whether Jennifer Walters will join them.

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment Could She-Hulk become an Avenger?

In an interview with Deadline, head She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao discussed her thoughts on the future of both the character and the show in the future of the Marvel universe.

Gao acknowledged that she has left threads that could be picked up in a future season, but the most likely next appearance for She-Hulk seems to be in a team-up movie.

When asked if she thinks Jennifer will appear in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, Gao said “I mean, I would be shocked if they didn’t start putting her in like movies…like team-up movies…I would be shocked.”

Now, that quote certainly doesn’t seem to be an indication that She-Hulk will appear in either Secret Invasion or The Kang Dynasty, but it does indicate that Gao believes that Marvel execs think highly of the character and actress Tatiana Maslany.

Both Avengers films are still years away, meaning that there are still plenty of opportunities for She-Hulk to meet up with the other Avengers either in her own series or an upcoming project.