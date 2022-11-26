Shazam 2 actor Asher Angel praises James Gunn’s “10-year plan” for DCEU

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Asher Angel has shared his perspective on the DCEU’s new direction and how James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership could introduce exciting crossovers in the future.

Following the release of Black Adam, the DCEU is currently navigating “Phase One” of its newfound direction from DC Studio’s leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is one of many DCEU films pushed back into 2023, alongside The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The sequel, which sees Asher Angel and Zachary Levi return in the titular role, is rumored to feature the likes of Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Article continues after ad

With Gunn and Safran’s plans for the DCEU set to be revealed, Angel has shared his praise for the future of the DC universe.

Asher Angel teases “special movies” coming from James Gunn’s DCEU plan

Ahead of Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ release in 2023, Asher Angel’s recent interview with Josh Wilding gave DC fans an insight into the universe’s changes: “I feel really good with Peter and James coming on board. I mean, they’re obviously super talented, and super passionate.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Shazam! star explained, “I love how they’re creating this 10-year plan…there’s a lot of special movies to come and I’m just ready for Shazam to be integrated with some other superhero movies.”

Article continues after ad

For those unaware, the previous Shazam! movie featured a Superman cameo, although it didn’t show the actor’s face – leading to plenty of fans expressing their disappointment over Henry Cavill’s absence.

The movie’s director, David F. Sandberg, has been tight-lipped when it comes to the potential of any Justice League members sharing the screen with Asher’s Billy Batson.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have yet to disclose their new DCEU slate publically, so until then, be sure to keep updated on all things DC here.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.