Dwayne Johnson doubles down on DCEU “Phase One” with Doctor Fate’s return

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is eager to see Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate return, as the DCEU actor looks toward planning Black Adam sequels.

Black Adam is the latest entry in Warner Brothers’ DCEU, which sees Dwayne Johnson bring The Man In Black to the big screen.

Having languished in development hell for over 15 years, Black Adam also features the likes of JSA members such as Hawkman and Doctor Fate.

Dwayne Johnson claims that Black Adam is the beginning of a new chapter for the DCEU and is keen to see Doctor Fate return alongside familiar heroes.

Dwayne Johnson on Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate: “You will see more of him.”

DCEU fans across the world are flocking to theaters, as Black Adam released on October 21, 2022. Though Dexerto wasn’t too fond of the movie, Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate was undoubtedly a highlight.

Fans are feeling the same way too as they’re calling to see more of him in future Black Adam sequels. Johnson has heard their praise and responded: “Dr Fate is one of my favorites too and you will see more of him. I promise.”

The former WWE wrestler explained that “we wanted #BlackAdam to be visually stunning so thank you for that nod.”

Johnson’s promises don’t stop with Doctor Fate. Displaying an avid passion for the DCEU’s potential, the actor has professed that Black Adam is very much part of a fresh era.

“#BlackAdam will serve as our phase 1 of storytelling in our DC Universe. Exciting times for the brand to build up and build out,” Johnson declared on social media.

Of course, one of the biggest talking points for the DCEU is Henry Cavill’s Superman. Johnson has continuously praised Cavill’s portrayal of Kal-El and fans have been eager for him to return.

With the JSA finally on screen and movies such as The Flash still to come – there might be a small dwindle of hope left for the DCEU.