Shadow and Bone Season 2: Release date, cast, plot, more

Season 2 of the young adult fantasy show Shadow and Bone will bring viewers back to the Grishaverse to explore the fallout from the Season 1 finale.

Season 1 ended with Alina Starkov breaking free of the control of General Kirigan, her one-time benefactor and romantic interest, revealed to be the Darkling.

Alina was able to eventually defeat Kirigan, leaving him to be killed by the Volcra. But her apparent defeat of Kirigan was short-lived as the Darkling emerged from the Fold unharmed at the end of the finale, setting up another clash in the coming second season.

Here is everything that is known about Season 2 of Shadow and Bone.

Shadow and Bone Season 2: When is it coming out?

Shadow and Bone’s second season does not yet have an official release date. However, the show’s Twitter account has promised that the release date will be revealed on December 8, 2022.

We will update this space when the release date is confirmed.

Shadow and Bone Season 2: Is there a trailer?

No trailer has been released for Shadow and Bone Season 2, but its possible that some trailer or footage will accompany the release date reveal.

Shadow and Bone: Who is returning for Season 2?

Most of the main and recurring cast members from Season 1 are expected to return for the second season.

Jessie Mei Li will return as the powerful Sun Summoner Alina Starkov, with Archie Renaux returning as her friend Malyen “Mal” Oretsov.

The Crows, a gang of small-time thieves who are eventually tasked with kidnapping Alina, will also return. Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young) will all reprise their roles.

The other major returning cast member from the first season is Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, aka the Darkling.

Other listed cast members include:

Danielle Gilligan as Nina Zenik

Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar

Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky

Julian Kostov as Fedyor

Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov

Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks

Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Battar

Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Battar

Daisy Head as Genya Safin

Zoe Wanamaker as Baghra

Shadow and Bone Season 2: What will happen next season?

Season 2 is expected to adapt Siege and Storm, the second book in the Shadow and Bone trilogy written by Leigh Bardugo.

In Seige and Storm, Alina and Mal remain on the run from the Darkling and his forces, trying to keep Alina’s Sun Summoning powers hidden. This would potentially see them in different parts of the Grishaverse world that we have not yet seen in the show.

The Darkling will also be wielding new, terrifying powers after his encounter with Alina in the Fold, which could allow him to expand his reach.

Since the Crows were not a part of Seige and Storm, it’s unclear what role they might serve in the second season, but it’s likely that some elements of their first book, Six of Crows, will be adapted. This could see them crossing paths with Matthias and Nina in Season 2.

This article will be updated when we learn more.

Shadow and Bone Season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix.