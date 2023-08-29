Netflix has released a collection of promotional posters for Sex Education Season 4, and they look rather familiar, with some accusing the streamer of “blatantly copying” Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac.

Season 1 of Sex Education dropped on Netflix back in 2019, focusing on Otis, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, and his bestie Eric, who is arguably the strongest character thanks to his energy, loyalty, and unparalleled ability to leave viewers chuckling.

Four years later, and the beloved dramedy is back for its fourth and final season, with Otis and Eric set to face a new frontier: their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

With less than a month to go until the new batch of episodes arrive, more and more details are trickling in, with Netflix dropping a series of attention-grabbing posters – although eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the similarities with an unexpected movie.

Sex Education Season 4 posters “blatantly copy” Nymphomaniac

The new posters show various characters of Sex Education, including Jean (Gillian Anderson), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Otis (Asa Butterfield), and Adam (Connor Swindells) giving their best *ahem* pleasure face.

As Netflix said in the caption: “*come* and face the music.”

Now, anyone who’s seen Nymphomaniac Volumes I & II films will recognize the Sex Education posters, as they appear to mimic the infamous promo shots for Lars von Trier’s complex and explicit films.

Whether this is a deliberate move or not is yet to be confirmed, but spectators have made their assumptions. As said by one Twitter/X user: “I guess it’s not a big deal to copy Nymphomaniac so blatantly for Netflix.”

Another wrote: “Unlike the Nymphomaniac poster, these people all look like they just ate some good chocolate or had a fender bender, nothing erotic at all going on.”

“They are really trying to copy Nymphomaniac from Lars Von trier and it’s not even close,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in: “Nymphomaniac did it first.”

Not everyone was critical of the idea, however, including this person who said: “I don’t watch this show but to rip off the concept art for Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac but with clothes is a really fun idea.”

Sex Education Season 4 drops on Netflix on September 21.