Severance Season 2 release date finally revealed and fans are devastated

Praise Kier, because Severance Season 2 has just revealed its release date and new footage for the first time… but fans will be waiting a while for the new episodes to drop.

It has been an excruciating wait since 2022’s finale, with Severance Season 2 needing to answer more than a few burning questions; how is Mark’s wife still alive after all this time, and will Irving reunite with Burt?

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. But there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel: after months of silence, Apple TV just confirmed that Severance Season 2 will premiere on January 17, 2025.

It’s good and bad news. We’ve not had many updates from the show’s creative team and cast, so it’s a relief to know it’s definitely coming and we have a date to look forward to.

That said… it’s still more than seven months away. By the time it drops, it’ll have been nearly three years since the show launched on the streaming service.

“January 2025???! You are a terrible person, Ben Stiller,” one user wrote. “I am super excited but also kinda disappointed that we still have to wait until january, I thought Season 2 was releasing this year,” another posted.

“January? Welp, something to look forward to, LFG!” a third tweeted, while a fourth wrote: “Releasing in 2025 should be illegal.”

Don’t expect much from the teaser, either. It’s just over 30 seconds long, showing Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro) entering the lift at Lumon Industries.

After the release date reveal, we get very brief glimpses of what’s to come: what appears to be the immediate fallout of Helly’s innie appearance at the gala, Mark running from something, and Gwendoline Christie’s new character telling them, “You should have left.”

Until then, you can find out everything else we know about Severance Season 2 and check out other TV shows streaming this month.