Adam Scott reveals Severance Season 2 will be released in “near future”

The wait for Severance Season 2 may soon be over, with Adam Scott teasing that it’s set to be released in the “near future.”

Severance is one of Apple TV’s biggest success stories. Created by Dan Erickson and largely directed by Ben Stiller, the series follows the employees of Lumon Industries who’ve volunteered for a dystopian medical procedure that severs their day-to-day life; their “innie” goes to work, their “outie” experiences everything before and after their shift.

However, despite immense acclaim, impressive viewership, and plenty of awards, progress on Season 2 has been slow. While there were rumors of a fallout between the show’s lead creatives, these have been denied by Stiller and co. Last year’s Hollywood strikes are mostly to blame, stalling development and pushing its release further beyond the horizon.

Thankfully, there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after filming wrapped on the second season, Scott teased: “I wish I could tell you and everybody about what’s coming up because it’s going to be so much fun.

“I can’t wait for people to see it, but I can’t say a word, but it’ll finally be coming out in the somewhat near future and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. That’s basically it. It was so much fun to make.”

When the interviewer said they’d be patiently waiting, Scott added: “Well, your patience doesn’t have to hold on too much longer.”

Details about Season 2 remain scarce; will Mark reunite with his wife, did Irving manage to talk to Burt, and will we ever find out what Lumon actually does? Alongside the existing cast, all of whom will reprise their roles, new faces confirmed for future episodes include Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat, and Merritt Wever.

While unconfirmed, a release later in 2024 seems likely. In the meantime, you can find out five burning questions Severance Season 2 needs to answer, and check out new TV shows to stream this month.