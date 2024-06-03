Severance Season 3 plans revealed via unexpected leak

Severance Season 2 is one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year, but a surprising leak has revealed that Season 3 is in the works.

Fans have been clamoring to find out what happened after the season finale of Severance. Season 2 was given the green light before the first season ended, with the cast starting filming in 2022 and halting amid the now-resolved Hollywood strikes.

While filming picked up again in January 2024, the release date may not arrive until 2025. However, on Reddit, a fan revealed Severance Season 3 is in the works thanks to a charity event.

A fan in Kansas City had been taking part in a charity softball game called Big Slick. As part of the event, they auctioned off prizes in aid of The Children’s Mercy Hospital — and this included the Adam Scott Severance Experience.

According to the official auction site, “Go behind the scenes for an experience you’ll never forget! Be a true “innie’ on this exclusive experience — two guests will accompany Adam Scott to the set of Severance during the filming of Season 3 in New York!”

While this seems to confirm (or accidentally suggest) that a third season is in development, an official announcement hasn’t been made by Apple TV+ or the main cast.

If it’s true, it’s a significant leek, considering filming for Severance Season 2 only finished in April. If the cast is already gearing up to return to production in New York, it could mean less waiting for Season 3 to arrive.

The core four, Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and John Turturro, will return for Severance Season 2.

It’s expected to be more dramatic than the first season as Helly learns the truth about her outie and what repercussions will follow, not to mention Mark’s world crashing down after learning the truth about his presumed dead wife.

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+. You can also read about why fans are divided by Chekhov’s finger traps, and new TV series streaming this month.