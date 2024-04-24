Severance Season 2 has finished filming, but fans are still worried

Fans are thrilled that filming for Severance Season 2 has wrapped, but the new episodes have a lot to live up to.

It was the Apple TV+ success story that nobody saw coming, but two years after it first aired, Season 2 of Severance has finally finished filming.

While fans are thrilled that their patience is finally paying off, many are still worried that new episodes won’t live up to the standard that Season 1 set.

“Season 1 was so good, that all I can hope is that they can come close to matching it with S2,” one fan posted on Reddit, with a second agreeing: “It’s going to be near impossible to sustain that level of awesomeness into Season 2 and hopefully beyond but I’m so here for it.”

“Season 2 is the true test of this show,” a third weighed in. “Season 1 was amazing, but mostly it was just providing more and more mystery, Lost-style. What do the numbers represent? Why are there goats/a polar bear? Relatively speaking, that’s pretty easy. Just put out a bunch of weird sh*t and people will try to speculate on what it means.

“Severance Season 2 they need to start answering those questions. And I’m very curious as to whether they made any effort to think through those issues in advance. Like, do the writers themselves have an understanding of what the work inside is for?”

Back in the Season 1 finale, Mark found a photo confirming Ms. Casey to be Gemma. He tried to tell Devon, but was only able to say “She’s alive!” before Milchick tackled Dylan, which deactivated the overtime contingency. This reverted the three to their outie state.

Before fans find out if their worries about Severance Season 2 are valid, there’s the question of a potential release date that needs addressing first. There currently isn’t anything set in stone, with fans guessing estimating a wait time of eight months in line with what happened in the first season.

Severance Season 2 has already dealt with significant delays following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

