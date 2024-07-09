Severance Season 2 reveals secret message after months of silence

Look lively, people! It’s happening – or at least, it might be. Severance Season 2 has finally given fans a teaser of hope, all thanks to a very well-hidden message.

When we think about the most binge worthy TV shows released in the last few years, Severance is certainly up there. Since Season 1 dropped in 2022, Apple has kept tight-lipped on Severance Season 2… until now.

We’ve already had small snippets of scenes revealed in the streaming service’s recent content overview trailer, and the door has now been opened on Lumon Industries once more.

In a 15-second clip, fans see flashes of the show’s infamous hallways, with lights flickering. That’s all we get, but there’s a secret message hidden in plain sight – in Morse Code, the flickers translate to “tomorrow,” meaning a full Season 2 trailer is ours in mere hours.

“I’m so hyped for the second season of Severance!” one viewer posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing, “Now this is the news announcement I’m interested in.”

“Apparently this says ‘tomorrow’ in Morse Code. Throwing myself an MDE all day,” a third fan added.

A fourth fan tweeted, “Best fifteen seconds of my life actually.”

While Severance Season 2 news has sent most fans into a Michael Scott-style meltdown, the lack of knowledge just isn’t cutting the mustard for others.

“Too long between seasons of Severance,” one fan complained. Over on Reddit, another agreed, “I will watch Season 2 but little-to-no updates and a three-year break between the seasons makes it less enjoyable to me.”

Between WGA strikes and alleged drama behind the scenes, it’s not too much of a surprise that we haven’t heard more about Severance Season 2. But a new trailer suggests we could see the new series released before the end of the year.

So far, we’ve spotted Mark (Adam Scott) returning to work holding a bunch of blue balloons with his own face on them. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) states: “Welcome back. Been a while,” hinting that Mark’s memory has been completely wiped since the Season 1 cliffhanger.

When we last saw him, he’d found a photo confirming Ms. Casey to be Gemma. Trying to tell Devon, he’s only able to say “She’s alive!” before Milchick tackles Dylan, deactivating the overtime contingency.

The three were then reverted to their outie state, but have they stayed that way?

