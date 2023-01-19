Scream 6 trailer teases Samara Weaving as first Ghostface victim & major deaths

We’ve finally got a peek at Samara Weaving in the new brutal Scream 6 trailer – and it looks like she may be Ghostface’s first victim.

Scream 6 is changing the rules. We’re not in Woodsboro anymore, we’re in New York City, and we’ve never experienced a Ghostface like this before. In their own words, “there’s never been one like me… I’m something different.”

The sequel follows on from Scream, the fifth entry in the franchise that slashed up the box office last year.

While reintroducing us to 2022’s survivors, as well as Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed, Samara Weaving can also be seen briefly… and things do not look good for her.

Scream 6 trailer shows Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving can be seen near the end of the Scream 6 trailer, which you can watch below:

Weaving is best known for her role in Ready or Not, directed by Scream 6’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The first teaser trailer showed a woman in a costume inspired by the movie, but now we’ve finally caught a glimpse of Weaving in the film itself.

It’s super brief, but we see her character on the phone, on her own, in a New York alleyway. Given she’s not believed to be a main character, it seems likely she’ll be the first to get offed by Ghostface.

“On the phone alone in an alley? Samara Weaving is definitely dying first I fear,” one user wrote. “Opening kill if not then she’s Ghostface,” another wrote.

“Can’t believe they gonna Drew Barrymore her… that’s a shame,” a third tweeted. “The opening kill sequence. I’m positive. In fact, my theory as to why she and Tony Revolori were added late was because Sidney was supposed to be the opening kill but Neve Campbell said no to the movie,” another wrote.

New Ghostface terrorizes New York

In past Scream movies, Ghostface has been somewhat careful with his kills. Bar a few exceptions, like the broad daylight murder of Judy Hicks, victims are normally alone and hidden away when they’re murdered.

In Scream 6, the killer doesn’t seem to care where they are – all they want to do is cause havoc. The opening scene of the trailer shows Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam (Melissa Barrera) being pursued into a shop, and Ghostface kills the storeowner and a random man.

Ortega earlier told Entertainment Tonight: “Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating… it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen.”

You can find more about Scream 6 here.