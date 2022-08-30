Samaritan 2: Will Sylvester Stallone return for sequel?

Will there be a Samaritan 2? Sylvester Stallone’s superhero debut is a hit on Prime, so fans are wondering whether we’ll see him return for a sequel.

Before Batman turned superheroes into a big-screen phenomenon in 1989, Stallone was part of an elite club: he was one half of the original superhero rivalry, making movies alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

They may not come from the pages of comic books, but together, they played buff, violent action heroes capable of near-superhuman aim, strength, and endurance. Audiences once flocked to theaters for their movies, whether it was Commando or Rambo – and that’s before we get to Rocky.

If we’re forgetting Judge Dredd (as we should), Stallone’s first proper superhero has arrived with Samaritan. But will there be a Samaritan 2, and will Sylvester Stallone return?

Is Samaritan 2 happening?

At the time of writing, Samaritan 2 hasn’t been announced by Amazon. It’s also unclear whether the movie was intended to be a standalone story or if there’s plans for a sequel.

The film was initially written as a spec script, before Bragi F. Schut turned it into a graphic novel in 2014, and then MGM acquired the rights five years later. The movie tells the complete plot of the comic, so Schut would have to come up with a way to continue the story.

Amazon Studios Sylvester Stallone makes his superhero debut in Samaritan.

In an interview with Write to Reel in 2021, Schut teased his upcoming projects, saying: “I’m adapting a Jeff Lemire comic but I can’t really discuss that either. All of this is TV stuff, though, and I’m eager to get back into some feature work when my schedule opens up.

“I have several treatments in various stages, including the fantasy/thriller project and an 80s throwback action film very much in the tradition of Die Hard. My ’80s roots showing again.”

Would Sylvester Stallone return for Samaritan 2?

Stallone has yet to comment on whether he’d return for Samaritan 2. He’s also an executive producer on Samaritan, so it’s likely he’d play a role in whether a sequel will get the green light.

At the time of writing, he’s next due to star in The Expendables 4, his final installment in the all-star action franchise, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As for the other cast members, Javon “Wanna” Walton and Dascha Polanco, who play Sam and his mother Tiffany respectively, have expressed interest in returning for another film. When asked if he’d come back, Polanco told MovieWeb: “Hell yes,” while Wanna said: “Where do I sign?”

There’s currently no other details on Samaritan 2. We’ll update this article upon further announcements.

Samaritan is available to stream on Prime Video now. You can check out our review here.