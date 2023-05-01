Cliffhanger 2: Sylvester Stallone officially returning for reboot

Sylvester Stallone is officially returning for more gravity defying action with a reboot of the 1993 classic Cliffhanger.

Alongside Renny Harlin directing, the Rocky star co-wrote and starred in the original movie, about a mountain climber who becomes embroiled in the heist of a US Treasury plane flying through the Rocky Mountains, only to discover he’s pitted against a group of criminals.

It delivered everything you could want from Stallone fighting bad guys in mid-air with suitcases of cash, featuring plenty of thrills, epic stunts, and special effects that had viewers on the edge of their seats.

And in the age of reboots, fans might be excited to know that Stallone is ready to reprise his role for Cliffhanger 2.

Sylvester Stallone officially returning for Cliffhanger 2

Yes, Sylvester Stallone will be returning to the big screen as Gabe Walker for Cliffhanger 2, which will no doubt deliver on the big budget action sequences.

Check out the trailer for the original below:

As confirmed by Variety, Angel Has Fallen and Greenland filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh will direct the action thriller, while Mark Bianculli will pen the script. And if that weren’t enough, Fast and Furious producer Neal H. Moritz’s Original Film is on board to produce alongside Rocket Science and Stallone and Braden Aftergood’s Balboa Productions.

Speaking about the reboot, Waugh said: “Growing up with the biggest action films of the ’80s and ’90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favorite spectacles. To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true. It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

Moritz added: “I’ll never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger. I am incredibly excited to be working with him and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world.”

