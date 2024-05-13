Will there be a Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sequel?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes introduces a new era of ape supremacy to the screen and continues the franchise’s modern iteration. Is there room for a Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sequel though?

Caesar may be long gone but his impact is still felt in the latest entry to the ever-expanding Planet of the Apes mythos. Our own four-star review of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes calls the film “a worthy successor to Ceasar’s throne”.

Despite an enduring cinematic legacy, Director Wes Ball worked hard to ensure that the latest Apes film stands alone as its own story and doesn’t rely too heavily on knowledge of the previous movies.

But what about future films? Is there any possibility of a Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sequel?

Is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes getting a sequel?

There has been no true confirmation of a Kindom of the Planet of the Apes sequel yet. What we mean by this is that 20th Century Studios has not yet greenlit a fifth film in the modern Planet of the Apes franchise.

This doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t see a sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes however. We might even see five. Writer and Producer duo Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa, who have helmed the franchise since 2011’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, began with the idea for a nine-film series.

“When you first came up with this idea, the Apes franchise way back, you saw nine movies,” Silver said to Jaffa in an interview with THR. “We thought, ‘This is crazy ambitious.’ But here we are. We’re at four.”

“I saw nine,” Jaffa confirmed in response. “I don’t know if we’ll make it to nine. I would love it. We’ve spoken to not just Wes and Josh, and [producer] Joe Hartwick Jr., but [also] to Steve Asbell and Scott Aversano at 20th about what these next movies can be.”

20th Century Studios Silver and Jaffa have said the core theme of any sequels will be whether humans and apes can co-exist.

Wes Ball chimes in on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sequel

In the lead-up to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ release, Director Wes Ball often spoke of the sequel as a sort of forgone conclusion. In our own interview with Ball, he indicated that he was more than prepared to continue the franchise.

“Certainly our hopes and desires are that we get to make more. We have a bunch of ideas. Even when we were writing this one we were thinking about where ultimately we want to go in the future,” he told Dexerto.

“We need to do the work, of course, and it’s got to be a great script. I don’t think we would start anything until we have that right. But we’re certainly looking forward to being able to do that.”

Given Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ current box office success, a sequel is certainly not outside the realm of possibility. The ending of the film certainly leaves room for one and Ball has some thoughts on whether certain fan theories could influence it.