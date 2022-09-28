Ryan Reynolds shares Wolverine “timeline explainer” video for Deadpool 3

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Ryan Reynolds has shared an “explainer” video tackling the timeline and canon questions surrounding Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3 – but don’t get too excited.

Marvel fans presumed they’d seen the last of Jackman as Wolverine in Logan. The 2017 film felt like the perfect send-off for the character, and the actor even said he was planning to hang up his adamantium claws.

As we already know with the multiverse, anything is possible. Last night, Ryan Reynolds not only announced the release date for Deadpool 3, but revealed Jackman will return as the iconic X-Men hero one more time.

Amid the excitement, fans have been speculating over the plot of the threequel and whether it will impact the events of Logan. The duo are here to answer your questions… sort of.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman troll fans with Deadpool 3 & Wolverine “explainer”

Following the announcement, Reynolds shared another video to Twitter, this time of himself and Jackman sitting together. “I had questions, I’m sure you had a lot of questions, but rest assured, we’re going to answer them right now,” Jackman says.

He continues: “Like, for example: how is Wolverine alive after Logan?”

Reynolds says: “Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan, not touching that. What actually happens in our film is…”

At this point, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham! starts playing, preventing us from hearing Reynolds and Jackman’s breakdown of the plot, which seems to involve explosions and Wolverine stabbing his claws through someone’s head.

At the end of the video, they both thank Kevin Feige, before showing a slideshow of the two actors in photos together over the years. It’s unclear what shape Deadpool 3 will take, but the Merc with a Mouth teased his team-up with Wolverine four years ago.

Deadpool 3 will be released on September 6, 2024. For more on the film, click here.