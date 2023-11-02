The Fall Guy: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

The Fall Guy is a movie version of the classic 1980s TV show about a bounty-hunting stuntman. This re-imagining stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and its first action-packed trailer just dropped.

The Fall Guy aired on CBS from 1981 to 1985. An action-adventure show, it starred Lee Majors as Colt Seavers, a stuntman who tracks down escaped criminals, with help from stuntwoman and sometime love interest Jody Banks (Heather Thomas).

Hollywood has spent years trying to turn the series into a big-budget movie, but the man who cracked the code is David Leitch, a former stuntman who has directed the likes of Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and Bullet Train.

Together with Iron Man 3 scribe Drew Pearce, Leitch has cooked up a star-studded action comedy, and today we got a look at what they have planned via the film’s first trailer.

The Fall Guy will be released worldwide on March 1, 2024.

While computer-generated effects can now be used to pull off The Fall Guy’s stunts, David Leitch says the 2024 iteration will be as authentic to the art of the stunt as possible.

“The consequences are real, a thousand percent,” Leitch tells Vanity Fair. “Obviously in modern cinema we have the use of CGI, and we use it liberally. But when we’re making a love letter to stunts and the blue-collar crews that make these movies come to life, we explored doing old-school high falls into airbags, and jumping a car as far as we could, and rolling a car as many times as we could.”

The Fall Guy trailer

The first trailer for The Fall Guy was released November 2, 2023, and can be viewed below:

The film features lots of action – as you’d expect. And lots of Gosling, with Vanity Fair stating that his performance is a combination of the actor’s work in The Notebook, Drive, and Barbie.

The Fall Guy cast: Who’s in it?

Here’s the main cast members of The Fall Guy, featuring actors, and where available, the characters they play:

Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a stuntman.

Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno, a director, and Colt’s ex.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder, a movie star who goes missing.

Heather Waddingham as a movie producer.

Winston Duke as a stuntman, and Colt’s best friend.

Stephanie Hsu as Tom’s assistant.

The Fall Guy plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis of The Fall Guys: “Ryan Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie – being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno – goes missing.

While the film’s ruthless producer, maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.”

The Fall Guy hits screens on March 1, 2024, while for more movie coverage, head here.