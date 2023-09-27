Rumored Halloween TV show would follow franchise’s most divisive movie

With quite a few Halloween outings under his belt, fans might think Michael Myers is exhausted – but plans for a possible TV show suggest otherwise.

The final installment in the movie’s franchise, Halloween Ends, was only released last year, yet talks of resurrecting the series are already in full flow.

Originally created by David Gordon Green, the Halloween trilogy follows an incredibly unlucky Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) who is hunted down by masked killer Myers in the small town of Haddonfield.

The role of Myers has already been played by multiple actors, and it’s now possible that the infamous horror villain will be reintroduced to audiences on TV.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch is possible basis for TV show

According to reports by Bloody Disgusting, a bidding war for the rights to the Halloween franchise is currently taking place.

At present, it seems as though there is no direct competitor to Paramount, which shows the most interest in continuing the series. If it were to be challenged, the most likely competition would come from Blumhouse, which previously produced and has rights to the original trilogy.

However, that doesn’t mean a Halloween TV show is off the cards. In fact, producer Malek Akkad has previously tied a potential TV spin-off to Halloween III: Season of the Witch – a film which was already supposed to link back to Halloween Ends.

Though nothing is confirmed at this stage, Akaad has allegedly expressed an interest in making a Halloween TV show tied to the divisive movie, which would likely be comprised of six episodes. Unsurprisingly, many fans didn’t like that Halloween III: Season of the Witch steered away from Michael Myers and Laurie Strode altogether, instead exploring an entirely different storyline.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Hospital emergency room Dr. Daniel ‘Dan’ Challis (Tom Atkins) and Ellie Grimbridge (Stacey Nelkin), the daughter of a murder victim, uncover a terrible plot by small-town mask maker Conal Cochran (Dan O’Herlihy), a madman who’s planning a Halloween mass murder utilizing an ancient Celtic ritual.

“The ritual involves a boulder stolen from Stonehenge, the use of Silver Shamrock masks, and a triggering device contained in a television commercial – all designed to kill millions of children.”

Though the Halloween bidding war continues on without any clear results, it would be likely that Blumhouse would not be involved with a rumored TV adaptation.

