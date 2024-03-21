The remake of Road House has dropped on Prime Video, so here’s everything you need to know about any potential post-credits scene.

Road House started streaming today, so catch up with our 4-star review of the movie. A remake of the 1989 cult classic that starred Patrick Swayze as a philosophizing bouncer, the 2024 version casts Jake Gyllenhaal as the doorman in question, here called Elwood Dalton.

But it’s Conor McGregor who’s been getting all the headlines, the MMA fighter making his acting debut as a killer called Knox in the new movie.

So without further ado, here’s details of any Road House post-credits scene, plus what that might mean for a potential sequel. Meaning beware of SPOILERS AHEAD…

Does Road House have a post-credits scene?

Road House does not have a post-credits scene, but the movie does have a mid-credits scene.

The film itself ends in predictably bloody fashion through a monumental movie fight, which is followed by the names of the main cast and crew appearing onscreen over shots from the film’s best scenes. Then the mid-credit spot kicks in before the full credits roll.

What happens in the Road House post-credits scene?

Using giant wooden splinters, Dalton turns Knox into a human pin cushion at the end of Road House, seemingly killing the deranged enforcer. In the movie’s mid-credits scene, Conor McGregor’s Knox returns!

The sequence begins with a bloody face and hand hitting glass behind a hospital door. The camera pans back, and through the glass we see more bodies fly, and it quickly becomes clear that nurses and doctors are being tossed around.

Wearing a hospital gown, Knox then comes limping through said doors and past the camera, as someone shouts “Stop that man!”

Mirroring the start of the movie, his bare bum can then be glimpsed as Knox struts through reception, and out onto the street. This means the character lives to fight another day, making Knox available for a rematch with Dalton should Road House 2 get green-lit.

Road House is out now, and details of how to watch the film can be found here. For more new movies, check out this month’s theatrical releases, as well as what’s new to streaming.

