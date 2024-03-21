The Road House remake is out now, meaning we can answer the burning question being asked by all fans of the original — does anyone get their throat ripped out?

The 1989 Road House starred Patrick Swayze as tough guy Dalton, who takes a job bouncing at Honky-Tonk bar the Double Deuce to help clean up the place.

And while the movie didn’t make it onto our list of best fights in TV and Movies, it’s chock-full of brutal brawls as Dalton beats all-comers, some to within an inch of their lives.

One contender isn’t so lucky, with Jimmy Reno (Marshall Teague) fighting Dalton by moonlight next to a lake. Then losing when Dalton rips his throat out, killing Jimmy stone-dead. The manoeuvre comes out of nowhere, and is so shocking in its brutality that the throat rip is talked about by fans of the film to this day. So does the move make it into Road House 2024?

Does anyone get their throat ripped out in the Road House remake?

No, the manoeuvre isn’t in the new movie, as not a single character gets their throat ripped out during Road House. Multiple antagonists deserve such treatment — most notably Conor McGregor’s deranged killer Knox — but those who survive the movie end proceedings with their throats very much intact.

While speaking about that iconic brawl back in the original movie, Marshall Teague told the Daily Mail that aside from the throat rip, his fight with Patrick Swaze was real.

“If you watch the film, we’re not pulling the punches,” Teague reveals. “He kicked me in the eye and cracked one of my eye sockets with that spinning kick. So I busted his ribs.

“That log I broke across his ribs was not in the script, it was ad-libbed. I picked it up off the beach and hit him and he really did grimace and collapse. Patrick looked at me, kind of catching his breath. and said ‘we’re even.’ And I said, ‘we’re even, let’s go.’ It was great.”

Road House is out now, and details of how to watch the film can be found here. For more new movies, check out this month’s theatrical releases, as well as what’s new to streaming.