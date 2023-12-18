The DC Universe fanbase is seemingly of one mind about Reacher’s Alan Ritchson throwing his hat in the ring for the Batman role.

Ritchson got his start as an actor portraying a different DC superhero, Aquaman, in The CW’s Smallville. He later played a different DC crime-fighter, Hawk, in Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow.

More recently, Ritchson has won acclaim as a less flamboyant righter of wrongs: Jack Reacher. The star is currently appearing as the hulking hero in Reacher Season 2, which premiered on Prime Video on December 14.

Yet Ritchson hasn’t turned his back on DC. On the contrary, he recently confirmed he’d “love” the chance to suit up as Batman in DC Studios’ revamped cinematic universe.

DC fans united after Reacher star votes himself to play Batman

Ritchson’s not alone in thinking he’s a good fit for the Dark Knight’s cape and cowl, either. Social media was recently awash with DC devotees convinced that the Reacher star should play Batman.

“I’m obsessed with Reacher and Alan Ritchson and I think I want him as my Bruce Wayne/Batman,” wrote one X user. “Alan Ritchson would be a perfect Batman,” added a second. “Season 2 of #Reacher starts off perfectly!” echoed a third. “Alan Ritchson needs to be #Batman.”

“I love Alan Ritchson as an actor so I’d love any hero they cast him as,” a fourth chimed in. “So needless to say I’m all in if he gets the Batman gig! That would be awesome!” “Hey, if Robert [Pattinson] & Ben [Affleck] can be Batman, he can,” argued a fifth.

It’s worth noting that DC Studios has yet to make any casting announcements regarding the DCU’s new Batman. As such, nobody (including Ritchson) is currently attached to the role.

DC Studios unveils its new Batman movie

When DC Studios does finally anoint its next Caped Crusader, he’ll debut in The Brave and the Bold. Directed by The Flash’s Andy Muschietti, The Brave and Bold will also introduce the new Robin: Bruce Wayne’s son, Damian.

“[Damian] was raised as a little murderer and assassin,” explained DC Studios co-chair and co-CEO James Gunn in a recent interview. “He’s a little son of a bitch. He’s my favorite Robin. It’s based on the Grant Morrison comic book run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now.”

For all the latest DC content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.