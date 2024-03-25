True crime fans may have noticed rumblings of an upcoming Quiet on Set Episode 5 – here’s everything we know about it, including its supposed release date.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV has dominated the true crime world over the past week, centering on the Nickelodeon empire built by Dan Schneider.

Alongside allegations of bullying, sexism, and racism, the documentary sees Drake Bell identify himself as the victim in the 2004 child abuse case against former dialogue coach and Nick’s “Pickle Boy,” Brian Peck.

Although the series consists of four episodes, there have been talks of a fifth installment set to drop next month. Here’s what you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Is there a Quiet on Set Episode 5?

Investigation Discovery has not confirmed the news, but Google and Rotten Tomatoes both list Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV Episode 5 alongside a release date of April 7, 2024.

The episode is titled ‘Breaking the Silence’, while the synopsis reads: “The untold story of the toxic and abusive environment inside 90s kids TV; hearing harrowing accounts from former child stars and crew who probe the balance of power in the industry and reveal an era that inflicted lasting wounds still felt today.”

Article continues after ad

Given there have been no official announcements, and the synopsis describes what has already been covered in the docuseries, it seems likely that this is an error. But that hasn’t stopped true crime fans from speculating.

Article continues after ad

In response to a post showing the Episode 5 listing, one Redditor asked: “Was this known before? Because from what I’ve seen everyone seemed to be under the impression it was just 2 lots of 2 episodes. Would be interesting if there actually are some much deeper revelations and they waited for people to put out statements thinking it was done.”

“I just finished watching it and I feel like they probably only scratched the surface. Plus it’s gotten a lot of attention,” commented another, before adding, “Unless it’s an error from RT. Would be cool to see if any more actors reverse their support for Brian Peck and embrace Drake.”

Article continues after ad

A third suggested, “You would think they would have teased the 5th episode at the end of the 4th. I wonder about this,” to which another speculated, “It’s possible they were waiting to make sure there was positive feedback on the series before releasing something. Like, maybe Amanda Bynes, or someone, saw the support and positive feedback from the series and felt comfortable contributing after.”

Article continues after ad

Right now, we can’t be sure – but we’ll keep this article updated if the situation changes. Until then, here are all the documentaries coming to streaming this month. And for more true crime, check out the 10 best serial killer documentaries.