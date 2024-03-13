When and where to watch Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which pulls back the curtain on the Nickelodeon empire built by Dan Schneider, is set to drop soon – so you know when to tune in, here’s its release date and time, as well as where to watch it.

Dan Schneider had an indelible impact on kids TV, having struck gold in the 90s and 00s with a series of hit shows for Nickelodeon including Drake & Josh, The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, iCarly, and Victorious. But in 2018, he was dropped by the channel amid complaints of alleged abusive behavior.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV will dive into these accusations and various others that have emerged over the years, speaking directly to the actors, writers, and producers who lived through it.

The true crime docuseries is set to arrive very soon, so here’s exactly when and where to watch it.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV airs on March 17 and March 18 from 9-11pm ET/PT on Investigation Discovery, and it will also be available to stream on Max, which you can sign up for here.

The docuseries consists of four episodes, meaning the first two premiere on March 17 and the second two the following evening.

What is Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV about?

As per the official synopsis, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV “uncovers the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children’s shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s.”

ID goes on to state: “Quiet on Set pulls back the curtain on an empire, built by creator Dan Schneider, that had an undeniable grip on popular culture. Series such as All That and The Amanda Show, among others, were obsessively consumed by children across the country and defined comedy for a generation.

“But behind the upbeat onscreen presence on these shows with questionable jokes and over-the-top sketches, Quiet on Set reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

Among those who appear in the docuseries are former All That cast members Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan, Bryan Hearne, and Katrina Johnson, and director Virgil Fabian.

Writers Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton expose allegations of a toxic and sexist environment in The Amanda Show writer’s room, while Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas offers insight into her time on the show.

“Quiet on Set will feature additional cast and crew from iCarly, Sam & Cat, Victorious, and other iconic series such as Marc Summers from the popular game show Double Dare,” adds ID.

A number of revelations made in the docuseries have emerged ahead of its release, including from Drake & Josh star Drake Bell, who opens up about being sexually assaulted at age 15 by Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck.

Although Peck – aged 43 at the time – was arrested in 2003 for sexually abusing a minor, this is the first time the child has been named.

Speaking in Quiet on Set, Bell says: “The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal. I don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera, really… Why don’t you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and then I’ll answer your question. I don’t know how else to put it.”

Bell goes on to describe how the abuse played a major role in his life in the years that followed as he struggled to deal with the trauma.

More recently, he faced allegations himself from a young fan who claimed he sent explicit messages and had sexual contact with her when she was 15. Bell was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service.

