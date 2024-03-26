Quiet on Set viewers reveal conspiracy theory over Brandi’s true identity

Quiet on Set viewers are obsessing over Brandi’s true identity — and they have a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming who it could be.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV chronicles the rise of Nickelodeon under Dan Schneider — and more specifically, the underbelly of alleged abuse that its child stars endured in the channel’s heyday.

One such victim from the documentary is Brandi, presumed to be an alias for a young girl who worked on The Amanda Show at the age of 11. According to Brandi’s mom MJ, Jason Handy sent her a nude, sexually explicit image of himself. In 2004, he was imprisoned on a slew of charges and admitted to being a “full-blown” pedophile.

Brandi doesn’t appear in the show, nor is her full name ever disclosed. In viewers’ efforts to find the real Brandi, some have come up with a totally unsubstantiated, hugely improbable theory: is Brandi actually Kate Taylor, the journalist involved in the documentary?

The short, much-needed answer: while technically unconfirmed, it’s highly, highly unlikely that Kate Taylor is Brandi.

The theory was shared by TikToker @pamelawurstvetrini (who admits in the video that she hasn’t watched the whole documentary yet), who speculated: “When I first started the documentary, I felt like the journalist, Kate Taylor, looked so familiar. It said she’s a journalist from Business Insider and she’s worked on other investigative journalism projects.

“But I kinda thought the structure of the documentary was a little odd; that she was narrating it the whole time, and that she also looked familiar and I can’t tell from where. Is it possible that in Episode 2, the child actor whose alias is Brandi is actually the narrator and investigative journalist Kate Taylor?”

In the comments, one user wrote: “No bc she looks EXACTLY like ‘Brandi’s’ photo from childhood that’s shown. I wish someone would do an age progression with the photo bc I swear it would look like Kate.”

“Okay thank you I swear Kate Taylor looks so incredibly familiar I just have absolutely no idea where,” another wrote.

Others aren’t convinced, with one writing that it “would be a very strange set up for a reveal like that,” and another commenting: “I agree. Kind of disrespectful to even think this way. Clearly Brandi and Kate are two different people.”

Episodes 1-4 of Quiet on Set are available to stream now, and here’s how you can watch it.