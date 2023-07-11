Quarterback: What time is NFL documentary on Netflix?

A new American Football documentary is hitting Netflix this week, so what time will Quarterback be streaming?

Quarterback is a new sports series that spends eight episodes with three NFL players.

Here’s how Netflix describes the show: “Quarterback is a first-of-its kind partnership between the NFL and Netflix, offering unprecedented access to three of the league’s top players: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.”

The players are mic’d up for every single game of the 2022 season, giving a unique insight into both their lives, and the sport at large.

Quarterback: What time is it on Netflix?

Quarterback releases on July 12, 2023. All eight episodes drop that day, so you can binge all at once rather than having to wait for weekly installments.

As for what time Quarterback appears on Netflix, that depends on your location. So here’s a rundown of time-zones so you know when to tune in.

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

In advance of the show’s release, you can watch the first five minutes of Episode 1 here. The footage introduces the three aforementioned players. While producer and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning states: “For my money, there’s simply not a harder position in sports, then being an NFL quarterback.”

What is Quarterback about?

According to Netflix, Quarterback: “gives fans an inside look at the players’ lives on the field and off. It documents intimate moments with their families, friends and trainers, following them from the field to their homes in a first-of-its kind, in-depth look at the job. It also reveals the many pressures involved: what it’s like to receive an entire stadium’s cheers or boos, or be chased by a 300-pound defensive lineman and the reality of having to ask your loved ones to make sacrifices on your behalf.”

In an interview with the streamer, Manning adds: “We’ve seen quarterbacks mic’d up for a game. We’ve certainly seen training camp. But we’ve never followed a quarterback throughout the entire season to see what he does Sunday night after a big win, after a brutal loss on a last second field goal — what they do on Mondays and Tuesdays on their off days? Are they hanging out? Are they playing golf? Are they in the weight room and watching film and grinding for that next game? Which is the answer, by the way, not to give it away. There is no golf in the season.”

Quarterback drops on Netflix tomorrow, while for more news of movies and shows heading to the streamer, click here.