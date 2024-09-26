Countdown: Paul vs Tyson – How to watch the Netflix docuseries

Ahead of the heavyweight boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s, Netflix will premiere a docuseries entitled Countdown: Paul vs Tyson.

The 27-year-old Jake Paul and 58-year-old Mike Tyson will finally face off during their long-awaited match on Friday, November 15.

Netflix will air the fight live from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with boxing event set to start at 8:00 PM ET.

But before the bout officially kicks off, Netflix plans to debut a short docuseries centered on the matchup.

Titled Countdown: Paul vs Tyson, the three-episode series will provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into each fighter’s training camp and give viewers “intimate access” to the two competitors.

Netflix will begin streaming the first two episodes of Countdown on Thursday, November 7; the third and final episode goes live on Tuesday, November 12

As such, the docuseries will wrap just three days before The Problem Child and the Baddest Man on the Planet go head-to-head in the ring.

What other fighters will appear in the Countdown doc

Countdown won’t exclusively focus on the headlining Paul vs Tyson match-up, though. Those who tune in can also expect the docuseries to cover the upcoming women’s boxing match between super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano.

Taylor and Serrano will also face off on Friday, November 15 at the AT&T Stadium, marking their second meeting in the ring. Netflix will stream this fight live, as well.

While Jake Paul has said Mike Tyson was not his first choice for the Netflix fight, it’s quickly become one of the year’s most-anticipated events. And the streamer’s attempt to capitalize on the excitement with a three-episode docuseries will likely increase the hype tenfold.

Article continues after ad

