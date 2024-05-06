Planet of the Apes fans left furious after director points out ridiculous fact

With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, one of modern cinema’s most dazzling franchises returns — but as its director has pointed out, it’s never been properly rewarded.

1968’s original Planet of the Apes was a groundbreaking achievement in special effects; never before had makeup tricked audiences so convincingly into believing a man had ventured into a world of walking, talking primates.

When the series was rebooted with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, it followed in the footsteps of Andy Serkis’ extraordinary motion capture work in Lord of the Rings and King Kong. Even today, it boasts some of the most impressive VFX you’ll see in a film — and that’s before it was topped by Dawn and War. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes looks like it’ll continue that legacy — and could it be the first to win an Oscar for Best Visual Effects?

That’s just the thing: the franchise has never won an Oscar for its effects. The first entry was nominated for Best Costume Design, while the past decade’s trilogy was recognized at the Academy Awards — but it’s never taken home the prize.

Speaking to AP, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball said: “I think people do not understand the level of craft and artistry that is involved in making these movies. That’s the VFX, but that’s also all the production work we do, all the things we build. I think people are gonna love it.

“I think it’s criminal that these Apes movies have never won a visual effects award, an Oscar. I think it’s crazy. I’ll do my part to try to change that.”

It’s worth noting each entry had tough competition: Rise lost to Hugo, Dawn lost to Interstellar, and War couldn’t beat Blade Runner 2049.

Nevertheless, reacting to that realization, one fan tweeted: “This is indeed criminal. The recent #PlanetOfTheApes movies created believable CGI ape characters and the special effects teams deserved far more critical recognition for their achievements.”

“Genuinely is. The visual effects in that trilogy let alone in the upcoming #KingdomofThePlanetoftheApes look impeccable. The motion and facial capture is out of this world. The amount of life and detail in the face and eyes of Caesar as well as many others is stunning. Bravo,” another wrote.

“I’d go one step further and say it’s criminal that Andy Serkis wasn’t ever nominated for Best Actor,” a third posted.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits cinemas on May 9. You can also check out other new movies coming to cinemas this month.