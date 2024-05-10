Planet of the Apes: Is Noa related to Caesar?

Apes’ mythos continues in summer 2024 with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It features a new character, Noa. But fans spotted something they thought hinted at Noa being related to Caesar, the franchise’s previous hairy hero.

Kingdom of the Planet of Apes is set during a different era to the 2010s’ Rise, Dawn, and War trilogy. However, director Wes Ball said there is a throughline.

The Planet of the Apes timeline is a storied tale of legacy and evolution, so it makes sense there would be some connection to Matt Reeves’ rebooted films, the best movies in the franchise.

Article continues after ad

It isn’t as simple as a direct bloodline, though so let’s go over the facts.

Contents:

Is Noa related to Caesar?

Noa is not directly related to Caesar. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes focuses on a far-removed generation of apes.

Disney

The director confirmed Noa didn’t know who Caesar was, but said they share a spiritual connection.

Article continues after ad

Ball told Screen Rant, “It’s an interesting thing for Noa as this kind of blank slate who doesn’t know who Caesar is, to interpret both these ideas of Caesar, who he was and how he carries Caesar’s torch forward into the future.”

Article continues after ad

He continued, “spiritually, there’s a lot of connections to Caesar through Noa.”

Noa’s birthmark explained

Noa and Caesar have an identical birthmark on their chests representing a mythical connection between the apes, who share similar destinies.

Ball said, “Destiny gave [Noa] the same scar right here [on his chest]. As you see in the movie, it’s that same birthmark Caesar had, which some people caught in the trailer. [Fans say] ‘He’s Caesar!’ [But] He’s not. There’s destiny afoot here. There’s something mythic about it all.”

Who is Noa related to?

Noa parents are Koro (father) and Dar (mother), new characters in the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Disney

He’s an evolved chimpanzee born generations after Caesar, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes doesn’t state a direct bloodline between the two.

Article continues after ad

Noa lives with his mother and father in the oasis Caesar helped establish around 300 years previous. His clan maintains the traditions of the apes who came before.

Who plays Noa in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

American actor Owen Teague plays Noa in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Like Andy Serkis’ Caesar, the Teague’s portrayal is via state-of-the-art motion capture.

He’s known for roles in The Stand, Mrs. Fletcher, Inherit the Viper, To Leslie, Montana Story, Gone in the Night, Bloodline, and the episode ‘Arkangel’ from Black Mirror Season 4.

Article continues after ad

What happened to Caesar?

Caesar died a heroic death at the end of War for the Planet of the Apes.

Caesar was shot with an arrow by Preacher, one of the Colonel’s closest comrades, in the climax of the third movie. He helped the apes escape the military base and find new land to call their own, but his injury was too severe and he collapsed in the final moments of the film.

Article continues after ad

The trilogy ended with Caesar’s ally Maurice promising that his son Cornelius and the rest of the apes would understand and continue his legacy. That was the end of Caesar’s journey, though his memory lives on.

Article continues after ad

The new entry in the series released in cinemas on May 10, 2024. Find out what you need to watch before Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes here. Or, if you’re quick to the punch with new movies, you can read our Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ending explained.