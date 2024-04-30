TV & Movies

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to release alternate version of entire movie with a big twist

Kayla Harrington
Noa, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes20th Century Studios

Noa is the new protagonist for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has yet to hit theaters, but the director also has a plan for its home release which includes a twist.

Despite not hitting theaters for another week, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball already has a fun twist in store for the movie’s home release: a full-length version with no CGI.

While chatting with Ape Nation, Ball explained that the movie’s Blu-ray edition will include a cut of the movie where viewers can see the actors in mocap (motion capture) and nothing else.

“I’m doing a little thing for the DVD where you can watch the movie – the entire movie – with the raw dailies,” Ball said. “I’m working on that, where you’ll be able to watch and see both the final [cut] and the raw dailies. You can see how close they get, what they do, and how they stitch everything together. It’s amazing, and you can just sit there and enjoy it.”

The director continued stating, “I’ll do some commentary over it with Erik [Winquist], our VFX [supervisor]. I think it’s gonna be great. For geeks like us, it’s gonna be a first. They’ve never seen this kind of thing. Some of the hardest stuff in VFX is how you get CG characters to interact with others. So we have a human girl hugging a CG ape and it’s like, ‘How do you do that?'” 

Ball’s decision to give audiences a peek behind the curtain which it comes to the franchise’s VFX effects is incredibly interesting as all of the reboot movies have been nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars, so this will give fans a chance to watch the magic at work.

It will also let viewers see how much work Ball and his team put into turning the majority of their cast into apes without sacrificing the quality of the film as a whole.

You can see Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in its full VFX glory on May 9 in the UK and May 10 in the US.

In the meantime, you can keep up to date on the awesome movies heading into theaters this month.

Related Topics

planet of the apes

About The Author

Kayla Harrington

Kayla is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's huge fan of Marvel (especially if Wanda Maximoff is involved), shows that make you laugh then cry, and any cooking show found on the Food Network. Before Dexerto, she wrote for Mashable, BuzzFeed, and The Mary Sue. You can contact her at kayla.harrington@dexerto.com

keep reading
Caesar from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Limbo from Planet of the Apes
TV & Movies
Planet of the Apes timeline explained
Jakob Barnes
Proximus in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
TV & Movies
New Planet of the Apes trailer reveals exciting connection to original movie
Jakob Barnes
An ape on horseback in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
TV & Movies
One of 2024’s biggest movies is being released even earlier
Leon Miller
Noa, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
TV & Movies
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer introduces earth where apes are on top
Chris Tilly

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.