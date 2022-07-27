Russo Brothers reveal their choice for the next James Bond

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

The Russo Brothers have revealed who they’d choose to be the next James Bond.

Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007 came to a rousing end in No Time To Die. He was the longest-running actor in the role, with 15 years between his first appearance in Casino Royale and his last performance.

While the film seemed to end with an uncertain future for the world’s favorite secret agent, the credits confirmed that “James Bond will return.” Then comes the big question: who will play him next?

There’s been a number of fan-casted candidates for years, many of whom have seemingly been in the running for years before No Time To Die was ever released. However, the Russos have a choice of their own.

Russo Brothers reveal who they’d choose to be the next James Bond

In a recent interview with the Radio Times around the release of The Gray Man, Netflix’s most expensive movie ever, the Infinity War and Endgame directors spoke about who they’d pick to play James Bond after Craig.

For the Russos, it should be Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, who also appears in The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.

Netflix The Russo Brothers think Regé-Jean Page would be a great Bond.

Joe Russo said: “He’s fantastic. I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body. So you know, we’d watch him do anything – I mean we’d watch him read the phonebook!”

Anthony added: “[He’s a] very savvy performer and [has] so much charm.”

Would Regé-Jean Page play James Bond?

Similar to other actors listed by bookies as “favorites,” such as Henry Cavill and Tom Hardy, Page has acknowledged fans who want him to play Bond – but there’s not much more to it.

He earlier told OK! Magazine: “If you are British and you do anything of repute, then people take notice and start saying the ‘B’ word. I think that’s fairly normal.

“It’s more of a procedural thing, and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed, but it’s nothing more or less that that.”

He also told Variety: “I can’t talk about the B-word, because I’ve got nothing to say on the B-word. I can’t talk about which jobs I’m not doing, because I’m not doing them, [but] I’m very happy with the work I am doing.”