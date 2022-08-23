Paul Rudd joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3 cast after finale cameo

Only Murders in the Building has a packed cast of stars, and one of them is set to come back for Season 3: Paul Rudd.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has finally reached its conclusion on Hulu and Disney+. The series follows three unlikely friends Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez respectively – who live in the prestigious Arconia building, as they attempt to solve the mystery of their neighbor’s death, with the second season having them framed for another murder.

The season has been a critical success, largely due to its talented and star-studded cast, from Jane Lynch to Shirley MacLaine. Some characters appear only for a few episodes – like Sting in Season 1 – whereas some have stuck around, popping up throughout the seasons.

And one newer member of the cast, who cameos in the final episode of Season 2, is now expected to return in Season 3: Paul Rudd.

Paul Rudd has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 after cameo

Rudd, known for his work on the MCU‘s Ant Man, hit sitcom Friends, and various other comedic stints, had a cameo in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 as Broadway star Ben Glenroy in the season finale episode, ‘I Know Who Did It.’

And now, Hulu has confirmed to Variety that the actor will star in the show’s third season, though the capacity to which he will be in the show – be it regular, recurring, or guest – has not been confirmed.

As series co-creator John Hoffman – Steve Martin is the other creator – said in a statement: “Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 – as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!”

Season 3 was greenlit in July, and will continue to be executive produced by Hoffman, Martin, Short, and Gomez, alongside Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Jamie Babbit.

Rudd’s new role will actually reuinte him with Gomez, as the two starred together in the Netflix 2016 film, The Fundamentals of Caring.

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+