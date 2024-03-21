Paul Rudd is ready for Marvel to bring back Ant-Man

Even though the last Ant-Man movie his screens just over a year ago, star Paul Rudd is ready to return as Scott Lang if Marvel comes up with the right idea.

Ant-Man made his big-screen debut less than a decade ago, with the first movie hitting in 2015, followed by And-Man and the Wasp in 2018, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023.

The films turned Paul Rudd into a fully-fledged action star, while he also teamed up with the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. But as of now, there’s currently no Ant-Man movie in development. But when that happens, Rudd says he’s ready for more super-powered action.

When asked about the chances of Ant-Man 4 happening – during the Ghostbusters: Frozen World junket – Rudd told Dexerto: “I have no idea.”

But it sounds like Rudd is ready for the call from Marvel if/when they have a concept, the actor explaining: “That’s always in their camp. We’ll see if they have ideas, and if that were to come about, then I guess we’ll find out, but I don’t really know.”

Trouble is, the call might not be coming anytime soon, as Quantumania is considered a failure when compared to most MCU movies, managing a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 46%, and grossing less than $500 million (from a budget of nearly $300 million). So when it comes to the Ant-Man franchise, any sequel will likely happen later rather than sooner.

You can read our full interview with Paul Rudd and our review of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which hits screens worldwide tomorrow.