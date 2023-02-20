Ant-Man 3 now has Marvel’s worst Rotten Tomatoes score

Ant-Man 3 – aka Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – now has the joint worst Rotten Tomatoes score of any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new Ant-Man movie hit screens over the weekend, but reviews resulting last week, and they weren’t good, resulting in an initially poor Rotten Tomatoes score. Over the last few days, as more reviews have dropped, Quantumania’s score has also dropped.

We’re not surprised, as the Dexerto review was negative, awarding the film two stars out of a possible five, and stating: “Ant-Man 3 should be the best of the man-ant flicks. The stakes have been raised. The tone tweaked. And a great villain teased. But Quantumania ends up being the worst film in the trilogy, feeling less like a self-contained story, and more like two hours of setting the character of Kang up for future films.

“Trouble is, come the end of the movie, we still don’t have a sense of who Kang is, or what he wants beyond burning stuff down, which completely undermines the third act, and turns a film about time into a giant waste of it.”

Ant-Man 3 has a terrible Rotten Tomatoes score

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 47%. That is the lowest for any MCU movie ever, alongside Eternals, which is also on 47%.

Which is a long way from where the series started, with Iron Man scoring 94%. And even further away from the top MCU movie, with Black Panther topping the list on a whopping 96%.

Ant-Man 3 kicks off Phase 5 of the MCU, which doesn’t bode well for the future of the franchise. Though it should be noted that the RT score we’re referring to is the ‘Critical Consensus.’ Quantumania’s ‘Audience Score’ is much higher, currently standing at 84%.

MCU movies raked by RT number

With Ant-Man 3 and Eternals at the bottom, and Black Panther at the top, this is what’s in-between when it comes to MCU Rotten Tomatoes scores…

Black Panther (96%)

Avengers: Endgame (94%)

Iron Man (94%)

Thor: Ragnarok (93%)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (93%)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (92%)

Guardians of the Galaxy (92%)

The Avengers (91%)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (91%)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (90%)

Captain America: Civil War (90%)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (90%)

Doctor Strange (89%)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (87%)

Avengers: Infinity War (85%)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (85%)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (84%)

Ant-Man (83%)

Captain America: the First Avenger (80%)

Captain Marvel (79%)

Black Widow (79%)

Iron Man 3 (79%)

Thor (77%)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (76%)

Iron Man 2 (71%)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (74%)

The Incredible Hulk (67%)

Thor: The Dark World (66%)

Thor: Love and Thunder (64%)

Eternals (47%)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (47%)

