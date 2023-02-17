Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but is the movie heading to Disney Plus?

Phase 4 of the MCU recently concluded with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, meaning we’re now launching into Phase 5, which includes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Captain America New World Order, Thunderbolts, and Blade.

But it all kicks off this week with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which introduces the big-screen version of Kang, who will be the overarching villain through this period, and on into Phase 6, when fans will be treated to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Long before then however, Ant-Man 3 hits screens worldwide. But is it also streaming on Disney+?

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney Plus?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is not streaming on Disney+ yet.

Marvel movie Black Widow previously launched simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming in 2021, but that was largely due to the global shutdown.

Ant-Man 3 is therefore following a more traditional route, screening in cinemas for a set period before shifting to Disney+.

When will Ant-Man 3 be on streaming?

Disney gives major releases at least a 45-day theatrical window, meaning they can’t stream until that time is up. Though the studio has also previously stated that it likes to be flexible with release dates, figuring things out on a case-by-case basis.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in cinemas today, February 17, 2023. To make an estimate on when the movie might hit Disney+, we should look at the time between theatrical and streaming for other recent MCU releases…

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings – 70 days

Eternals – 68 days

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 47 days

Thor: Love and Thunder – 62 days

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 82 days

Spider-Man: No Way Home stats aren’t available as being a Sony project, it has a different release pattern on other streamers.

Other factors to take into account are box office, as if the new Ant-Man 3 does Avatar 2 business, it will likely stay in cinemas longer. And the fact that Marvel might want to avoid releasing the film while MCU shows are dropping, which in this case would be either Loki Season 2, or Secret Invasion.

With all that in mind – combined with the fact that Disney+ usually drops major content on a Wednesday – we reckon that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit the streamer in between 60 and 70 days. So mark April 19 and April 26 on your calendars for now. And check back to this article as we’ll add the official release date as-and-when it’s announced.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now, and you can check out more of our coverage below…

