Ant-Man 3 has “really good” cameos, Paul Rudd says

Ant-Man 3 is set to introduce Kang the Conqueror as the next big bad of the MCU – but according to Paul Rudd, there’s more than a few “really good” cameos in store.

After Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to an end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the next chapter of the Multiverse Saga is set to begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The threequel will follow Scott Lang (Rudd), Hope van Dyne aka the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) as they try to escape the Quantum Realm. However, they may need to broker a deal with a mysterious figure: Kang (Jonathan Majors).

MCU movies are always chock-full of Easter Eggs and cameos, and Ant-Man 3 won’t be an exception.

Paul Rudd teases Ant-Man 3 cameos

In a new interview with Fandango to mark tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania going on sale, Paul Rudd hyped up the cameos in the new movie.

“For people that are aware, I think, we have some good ones in there,” he said.

“Some really good ones. I’m obviously not going to tell you what they are, but I think the ones that people find out about or learn about will be a 10.”

In the same interview, Majors was asked what he hopes fans take away from the movie, given it’s the beginning of a much larger story, all leading towards Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars in 2025.

“I can speak to how I hope they feel… I hope they feel the way I feel: fulfilled, emboldened, really excited for what’s coming,” he said.

Talking to Access at San Diego Comic-Con, director Peyton Reed also teased the movie’s cameos, saying: “Oh yes, there’s great fun in store for everyone and some surprising faces that may show up in the Quantum Realm. So yes, we’re very excited.”

