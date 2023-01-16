Ant-Man 3: Kevin Feige explains why Kang needs help

Kang, who appears in Ant-Man 3, is the MCU’s newest Big Bad, but he hasn’t reached his full potential yet – Marvel chief Kevin Feige explains why.

Ant-Man 3, aka Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is set to be the next film from the MCU, and will begin Phase 5 of the franchise.

Many consider the Ant-Man films to be a more light-hearted affair – there wasn’t a dark use of his powers when it came to defeating Thanos, that’s for sure – but the full introduction of Kang the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors) is set to shake that up.

However, despite Kang being an intimidating force, he won’t be at his full power yet – meaning that, according to Marvel President Kevin Feige, he’ll be needing some help.

Kevin Feige explains why Kang needs Ant-Man

In a recent interview with Empire, the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige gave some insight into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest biggest threat, Kang. The villain first appeared in the Disney+ series Loki, but will truly establish himself in the upcoming Ant-Man film.

Though as teased by Feige, Kang won’t be in top form by the time we see him: “Kang’s a very powerful person, but when we meet him he’s in a position where he needs to get that power back.”

As for how he’ll get that power back, and what help he will need, Feige continued to explain: “He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere when he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles.” No doubt these genius scientists will come to him in Ant-Man 3.

As we’ve previously written, Ant-Man is set to shake up the MCU in a big way, akin to how Captain America: Civil War did back in 2016. This will likely be due to Kang’s impact, which will lead into future Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Previously, the Ant-Man trilogy’s director Peyton Reed also stated to Empire how big of an impact Kang would have: “Jeff Loveness, who wrote this movie, is writing The Kang Dynasty as well, so there’s been a lot of discussion about the impact that this appearance of Kang The Conqueror makes. There are big things in store.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will premiere in cinemas on February 17, 2023.