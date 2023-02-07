Does Ant-Man 3 have a post-credit scene?

Ant-Man 3 – aka Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – premiered in Los Angeles last night, meaning details are emerging about the superhero sequel, including what happens when the end credits conclude.

Ant-Man returns this month in the character’s third standalone movie, one that finds Scott Lang going toe-to-toe with with the MCU’s new big bad, Kang the Conqueror. Here’s the official synopsis…

In the film, which officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania screened for the first time last night, meaning those in attendance are now Tweeting about the post-credit situation.

Does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have a post-credit scene?

Yes, Ant-Man and the Wasp does have a post-credit scene. The Hollywood Handle Tweets what many who attended the screening have posted, which is to “stay for that post credit scene.” Thereby confirming the presence of a post-credit scene.

That means Ant-Man 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, which both had post-credit scenes.

In Ant-Man, there’s a mid-credit scene where Hank Pym shows Hope Van Dyne a prototype Wasp suite, while a post-credit scene sees Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson holding Bucky Barnes hostage.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott goes sub-atomic to enter the Quantum Realm, but while down there, Hank, Hope, and Janet Van Dyne disappear, thanks to the Thanos SNAP. Meaning Scott in now trapped.

There’s then a post-credit scene in which Scott’s giant ant buddy is playing drums, oblivious to the fact that half the planet has just disappeared. “And-Man and the Wasp will return?” then appears onscreen.

How many post-credit scenes are there in Ant-Man 3?

There are two post-credit scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ashely Saunders confirms this by Tweeting: “Jonathan Majors conquers as Kang, the Dynasty is here. Paul Rudd is lovable as ever and 2 post credit scenes!”

Steve Weintraub says the same, posting: “Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called Quantumania. Jonathan Majors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after credits scenes and both are very good.”

Finally, Erik Davis advises viewers to: “stay for the end credits because there are significant things to see…”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits screens on February 17. Head here to read our thoughts on a potential Part 4, while more Marvel coverage can be found here.