Oscars fans rage over Ana de Armas Blonde nomination & Viola Davis snub

Ana de Armas has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, beating out Viola Davis for The Woman King – and fans aren’t happy.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards have finally been announced. Everything Everywhere All at Once is the leader of the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Netflix’s war epic All Quiet on The Western Front with nine nods.

Here’s the thing: you’re never going to please everyone. With the exception of Best Picture, most categories have just five slots to fill, and there are always “snubs” and “undeserved” nominees.

Straight away, there seems to be a consensus on social media concerning one nominee: Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler should have been nominated for Best Actress over Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas nominated for Best Actress over Viola Davis

In the Best Actress category, De Armas was nominated for her performance in Netflix’s Blonde alongside Cate Blanchett for TÁR, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, and – the frontrunner – Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Reacting to the nominations, one user wrote: “Alright who in the f*ck bought Ana de Armas’ Oscar nomination LMAO.”

“Ana de Armas has made an enemy outta me,” another wrote. “Ana de Armas robbing Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis ANA WHEN I FIND YOU,” a third tweeted.

“Ana De Armas for Best Actress over Viola Davis? @ The Academy you are not serious!” another wrote.

“Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis missing for Ana De Armas and Andrea Riseborough is maddening. It could have been the rare (first?) year that we had a majority POC Best Actress lineup – and with the actual best performances of the year,” a fifth tweeted.

“Ppl gonna be hating on Andrea Riseborough for taking Viola Davis or Danielle Deadwyler’s nomination when the real enemy is Ana De Armas getting nominated for Blonde,” another wrote. “Andrea Riseborough is a chameleon on the level of Tilda Swinton so I’m not mad over that surprise, but Ana De Armas over Viola Davis… I will hold my tongue,” a seventh tweeted.

The Woman King didn’t receive any Oscar nominations, nor did Deadwyler’s Till, while Blonde received a single nomination for De Armas’ performance.

“Viola Davis (The Woman King) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till) should have been nominated for Best Actress and no one can tell me any different,” another user complained.

Riseborough’s nomination comes off the back of a grassroots campaign among fellow actors, with many striving to highlight her work in the two weeks leading up to the nominations being announced in an effort to rally votes.

“Yep. I had a feeling that the groundswell for Andrea Riseborough would kick out Deadwyler and Viola Davis. Which isn’t an anti-Riseborough tweet. But Black women quite literally never get that campaign. And are always harmed,” one user highlighted.

For the full list of nominations for the 2023 Oscars, click here.

The 95th Academy Awards then take place on March 12, 2023. You can find out how to watch the ceremony here.