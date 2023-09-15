Who is Chopper in One Piece? Potential Season 2 character explained

Anime fans have finally received the news they’ve been waiting for as Netflix confirmed the return of One Piece Season 2.

Though the series was only released at the end of August, the live-action remake of One Piece has quickly gained popularity. By early September, it had become the Number 1 ranked show on IMDB in over 84 countries.

With the second season now in the works, fans have turned their attention to what – and who – might appear next. So far in the story, Luffy and the Straw Hats leave the East Blue in search of the Grand Line, meaning that the East Blue saga from the manga is officially wrapped up.

As the creative team teases possibilities for One Piece Season 2, one new character has already been tipped to have a starring role.

One Piece Season 2: Who is Tony Tony Chopper?

During an interview with IGN, co-showrunner Steve Maeda revealed that he would like to see Tony Tony Chopper in One Piece Season 2 – but who is he?

In the original anime series, Tony Tony Chopper is the doctor of the Straw Hat pirates, meaning seeing him in future installments of the live-action series would make sense.

On top of that, he’s also one of the senior officers of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, being the sixth member of the crew.

In the manga, Tony Tony Chopper joins during the Drum Island arc, which is the fourth story arc in the Arabasta Saga. Now that the East Blue saga has been completed in One Piece Season 1, the Arabasta Saga should be the one that the show moves onto next.

Personality-wise, Chopper is considered to be fairly naive and timid in overwhelming settings. He’s easily impressed by the abilities of others and often acts in a childlike state of wonder.

Though Maeda states that including Chopper in One Piece Season 2 would be “a challenge,” one of his abilities could help his inclusion in the long run.

After eating a Devil Fruit, Chopper can change from his reindeer form into a human body whenever he wants to.

“All I know about Chopper is he’s my favorite character in the show. I love Chopper,” Maeda elaborated.

If you’re wondering how far Netflix’s One Piece diverges from the anime, we’ve got the biggest changes noted down. For more on the future of the live-action adaptation, check out everything we know about One Piece Season 2.