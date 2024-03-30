Fans divided over Ready or Not sequel announcement

Fans of the popular horror film Ready or Not are not sure how to feel after it was announced that the movie will be getting a sequel.

Unlike movies like Scream or Halloween, most horror movies do not spin into multi entry franchises thanks to their clear cut endings.

But, that’s not to say that Hollywood wouldn’t try to double a successful scary movie’s success by giving it a sequel and that’s certainly the case for Ready or Not.

The 2019 film starring Samara Weaving followed a woman named Grace who, after getting married at her husband’s family mansion, is thrust into the family’s traditional game of hide-and-seek, unaware that the game is set up her new in-laws will hunt her down and kill her.

Ready or Not ended with Grace kill the entire Le Domas family and smoking a cigarette as their mansion burned, so fans thought they saw the last of her but, according toThe InSneider, a sequel for the movie is in the work with Weaving set to return as Grace.

However, fans were quick to split down the middle on how they felt about the movie getting a sequel with one fan tweeting, “I love Samara Weaving so will probably check it out but it feels like Ready or Not didn’t really need a sequel. Fist one felt like a pretty self-contained story.”

Another fan echoed the above sentiments writing, “Hollywood stop forcing franchises out of great one-offs and just make a new f*cking movie challenge.”

But other Ready or Not fans were hyped to hear the movie was getting sequel as one fan expressed, “So is she going through the same thing again with a new man or is she going to be the villain either way I’m sat.”

Those who are excited for Ready or Not 2 started speculating on what the sequel’s plot could be about as those details are being kept under wrapped.

In the original film, Grace learns that the Le Domas family need to sacrifice her before sunrise or they will all perish as its part of the deal their ancestors made with the devil in exchange for money and power.

Some Ready or Not fans think the sequel could follow Grace as she hunts down other families who made the same deal and try to save the unsuspected partner who were put in the same position she was.