Night Swim is a new Blumhouse horror in cinemas today. But does the high-concept scarer set the table for a sequel?

Night Swim is the first horror movie of the year, launching in cinemas worldwide today – January 5.

Written and directed by Bryce McGuire, the movie is based on a short film of the same name, and stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon as a couple with a seemingly haunted swimming pool.

We’ve seen the result and had this to say in the Dexerto review: “It’s rarely what we see or hear that sends shivers down our spines in Night Swim – it’s what we don’t. The film is at its most effective when it lets our imaginations do the heavy lifting. Sure, water-logged ghouls are creepy. But a toy boat appearing from nowhere? That’s straight-up nightmare fuel.”

Will there be a Night Swim 2?

While there are no plans for Night Swim 2 at present, writer-director Bryce McGuire already knows where he’d like to take the story.

“If there were to be a sequel, I do have an idea, and there’s lots more of the mythology,” McGuire tells Entertainment Weekly. “I just wanted this first one to be so simple and archetypal. There’s lots more that has already been discussed and could have been in the movie that I would love to get to explore, if people want more.”

If people want more remains to be seen, with a follow-up doubtless dependent on this weekend’s box office returns. But producer Jason Blum isn’t averse to sequels, spinning franchises out of the likes of Insidious, Sinister, Paranormal Activity, The Purge, and Happy Death Day.

What is Night Swim about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Night Swim: “Ray Waller is a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve, teenage daughter Izzy, and young son Elliot.

“Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.”

We won’t spoil the climax of the movie in this article, but you can read our ending explainer here, to see how that sets up any potential sequel.

Night Swim is in cinemas now, while for more horror coverage, head here.