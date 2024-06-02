Nicolas Cage’s new horror movie is “so insane” that it’s making audiences cry

Nicolas Cage’s new horror movie, Longlegs, is already proving to be a hit, with some audience members allegedly crying while watching the intense tale.

For many horror movie buffs, Longlegs will be their most-anticipated new movie of the year. Starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, the baffling trailers and enigmatic tone have already sparked much speculation and hype, with the latest reviews only fueling the fire.

The movie isn’t due out until July 12, 2024, but a surprise screening at Beyond Fest has pulled in audience reactions, and needless to say, it’s looking good. (Well, “looking good” if you’re up for a nail-biting, bone-chilling experience that’ll leave you completely rattled.)

Some of the early reactions have proved that all the anticipation might very well be worth it, with one X user writing: “No lie. Longlegs was so insane that a woman behind us started crying halfway through lmao. 10/10 movie.”

Really, there’s no better endorsement for a new horror than word of audiences crying or, sometimes, throwing up during a screening. But this isn’t the only enticing praise for Longlegs — there are plenty other rave reviews coming in.

One user wrote: “LONGLEGS is phenomenal. A journey into true the abyss that’s going to take multiple viewings to absorb all of its ominous clues and details. Nic Cage is truly terrifying. The horror movie of the year and quite possibly the decade so far. Oz Perkins is operating on another level.”

“I spent last night in an intense panic while watching Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs. 100 hundred minutes of unrelenting, intense, and overwhelming dread. Powered by an intensely angular performance from Maika Monroe and Nic Cage let fully off the leash. Every frame a nightmare,” said another.

“It’s as if Longlegs was forged in Hell by Satan, who brought it as an artifact into our world as a gift,” said another X review. “Osgood Perkins’ film is the real fucking shit. Mischievous, steadied tension build, SCARY & SICK AF. Maika Monroe is terrific. Nicolas Cage is in pure weirdo mode.”

Evidently, the screening itself seemed a little mischievous. When the audience first came into the theater for a “secret screening,” the Wicked logo was projected on the screen, leading them to believe that they’d be watching the upcoming musical. However, Oz Perkins and Nicolas Cage soon came out, changing the logo to Longlegs and receiving huge applause from the crowd.

Let’s hope that doesn’t happen in theaters when the movie actually comes out. (That’ll produce some seriously traumatized theater kids.)

You can catch Longlegs from July 12, 2024.